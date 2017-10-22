Donald Trump's 2012 Yankees Tweet Proves There Really Is A #TweetForEverything

A strange phenomenon has happened since President Donald Trump took office. Every time a major event arises, the people of Twitter unearth an old Trump tweet, many of them sent while he was still just a reality TV star, and find that it can be related to today.

On Saturday, we learned that the phenomenon stretches all the way into the world of professional sports.

After the Houston Astros shut out the New York Yankees from the World Series with a final score of 4-0 on Saturday night, Twitter found a 2012 tweet Trump wrote about the Yankees and then-President Barack Obama.

Something really bad happened to the @Yankees psyche--much like our President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

People were surprised that the old Trump tweet trick could even work with Major League Baseball.

LOLOLOLOL there really is a tweet for everything #tweetforeverything https://t.co/ot1n0cq2gJ — Ben Fleming (@notbenfleming) October 22, 2017

How is this possible every time #TweetForEverything https://t.co/F62Xq9xMJU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2017

Trump’s Twitter feed can be a treasure trove of hypocrisy for those willing to dig deep enough in his timeline.

For example, there’s an appropriate tweet for every time Trump hits the links at one of his golf courses.

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

Trump heads to his Virginia golf club for third consecutive weekend https://t.co/9E6Xk4QKwK pic.twitter.com/4eQ0VtS9n8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2017

Or every time he starts ranting on the “genius” of the electoral college:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

Or when he’s dealing with the disastrous storms to hit the U.S. this year:

Not only giving out money, but Obama will be seen today standing in water and rain like he is a real President --- don't fall for it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Obama is now standing in a puddle acting like a President--give me a break. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2012

Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump "is treating Puerto Rico different than the US treated Haiti. ... He's taken all of his anger out on Puerto Rico," says San Juan mayor pic.twitter.com/baMsvWE5ft — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2017

Whatever else is hidden in Trump's Twitter feed, we can rest assured that the Twitterverse will dig it up.