Report: Trump Bans 'Transgender,' 'Fetus,' 'Science-Based' From CDC Documents

In an astonishing order, the Trump administration has banned the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using seven words — including “fetus,” “transgender,” “diversity” and “science-based” — in any documents used to prepare the agency’s budget, The Washington Post has reported.

CDC policy analysts were reportedly informed of the forbidden words in a 90-minute meeting in Atlanta on Thursday with senior CDC officials. The other banned words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement” and “evidence-based,” according to the Post, citing an unnamed policy analyst. The meeting was led by a senior member of the CDC’s Office of Financial Services. She didn’t know why the words were forbidden and said she was merely relaying information, the Post reported.

Instead of the words “science-based” or “evidence-based,” analysts were told they could use instead: The “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,” the newspaper reported.

The Post’s source could not recall a previous time in any other administration when words were forbidden.

Dr. Loren Schechter, director of the Center for Gender Confirmation surgery at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago and a member of the board of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, said he was shocked by the edict.

“I’m not sure what the ultimate rationale is for doing this aside from trying to erase certain types of people off the map,” he told HuffPost, referring to the ban on the words “transgender” and “diversity.”

“I think walking back hard-earned civil rights is something that is, number one, quite shocking to me and, number two, quite concerning. Simply choosing to ignore reality, science, medicine, will not make these things go away and will not really advance anyone’s cause or lead to improved health outcomes.”

“This is quite an absurdity,” Schechter said. “The president sets the agenda. It’s quite scary ... it really sends a chill down your spine. I can’t imagine how you don’t allow terms to be used. It’s sort of like the thought police here.

“Perhaps we can say the world is flat now,” he said.

Twitter erupted following the news. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) complained that Trump is “making America stupid again” and wondered if leaders would soon be supporting voodoo and leeches to fight disease. A tweet from Planned Parenthood said the Trump administration has “disdained” women’s health, the LGBTQ community and science from the start.

The @realDonaldTrump Administration is MAKING AMERICA STUPID AGAIN. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banned from using "science-based" and "evidence-based" terms. Are we now going to use Voodoo & leeches to treat diseases? #MASA https://t.co/f77yrSbMFQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 16, 2017

It’s clearer than ever: this administration has disdained women’s health, LGBTQ people, and science since day one. https://t.co/KeyP0cy1mv — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) December 16, 2017

Fetus is a medical term. It’s not a pro-choice term - it’s literal science. Banning the CDC from using it isn’t just absurd - it’s an attack on reproductive health and medicine. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) December 16, 2017

THE AMERICA WE LOVE IS IN MORTAL DANGER.

These are now forbidden words at the CDC: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.” https://t.co/AwLt70AOoZ — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 16, 2017

In a response to the Washington Post’s report, CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald tweeted Sunday that there were “no banned words at CDC.” She also quoted the Health and Human Services’ statement about the story, which called the article a “complete mischaracterization” of the budget discussion.

But treating science as a matter of opinion rather than an objective, evidence-based reality appears to have become a hallmark of the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to climate change. So, too, is scrubbing certain words and information from discussions, documents and websites that don’t fit with Donald Trump’s vision. The Department of Health and Human Services has dropped information on its website about LGBTQ individuals.