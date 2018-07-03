Trump Administration To Undo Efforts To Boost College Racial Diversity: Reports

President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to undo policies that would encourage race as a factor in college admissions, according to news reports.

The decision, which is expected to be made on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the plans, would reverse efforts by former President Barack Obama’s administration to increase diversity in schools through affirmative action, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The New York Times also confirmed the administration’s efforts to encourage race-blind admissions standards.

The Trump administration will argue that the recommendations outlined during Obama’s term go beyond legal limits and that guidelines provided to schools for boosting minority students are legally misleading, the Journal reported.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The expected reversal comes as the U.S. Justice Department considers a case about whether Harvard University is illegally discriminating against Asian-American students by limiting the number it accepts. That’s despite those applicants generally achieving better academic records than other ethnic groups, according to the complaint under review.

Harvard has denied limiting its number of Asian-American students and accuses the lawsuit’s plaintiffs of oversimplifying its admissions process.

That lawsuit, first filed in late 2014 by conservative advocate Edward Blum, who is white, is expected to go to trial in October. It has been criticized as working to undo affirmative action measures that support historically disadvantaged minority groups.

It isn’t the first major lawsuit to arise in recent years against such practices.