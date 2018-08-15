Trump Administration May Sell Or Transfer Land Cut From Utah Monument

The Trump administration is eyeing the transfer or sale of more than 1,600 acres of federal land that until recently were part of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, according to a draft resource management plan published Wednesday.

The 1,610 acres “identified for disposal” in the draft Bureau of Land Management plan includes 16 parcels ranging in size from 8.5 to 591.6 acres. They are among the more than 850,000 acres that President Donald Trump stripped from Grand Staircase-Escalante late last year.

The proposed land transfer is significant considering Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke have repeatedly said they oppose selling off federal lands. In fact, it was over this very issue that Zinke — a former Montana congressman — resigned as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016. In a speech one day after arriving at his new post, Zinke promised Interior Department staff: “You can hear it from my lips: We will not sell or transfer public land.”

Zinke has also repeatedly hit back at environmental groups, namely outdoor retailer Patagonia, that have accused him and the president of stealing public lands by rolling back national monuments.

“There’s not one square inch, not one square inch, of land that is removed from federal protection,” Zinke told Fox Business in December.

Late last year, on Zinke’s recommendation, Trump cut the 1.87 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante, the largest land national monument in the country, roughly in half. The president also slashed the nearby 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent. The moves opened the door for oil, gas and other development.

The Bureau of Land Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.