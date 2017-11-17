President Donald Trump, who was infamously caught on tape bragging about groping women , was attacked on Twitter Thursday night over his criticism of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who is facing allegations of sexual assault.

Anchorwoman Leann Tweeden said on Thursday that Franken groped and kissed her without her consent during a USO tour in 2006.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? .....

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?

Responses piled up within seconds, calling the president a hypocrite for attacking Franken while more than a dozen women have accused Trump himself of sexual assault. Critics also took issue with the president’s condemnations in the face of his silence on Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, who is facing mounting allegations that he preyed on underage girls when he was in his 30s.