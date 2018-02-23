Trump: Armed Teachers Would Have 'Shot The Hell' Out Of Florida Gunman

President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his call for some teachers to be armed with concealed weapons and criticized the armed security guard who never went inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School once gunman Nikolas Cruz began firing on students last week.

“A teacher would’ve shot the hell of out him before he knew what happened,” Trump said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“I’d rather have somebody that loves their students and wants to protect their students than somebody standing outside that doesn’t know anybody and doesn’t know the students,” Trump said, alluding to the school’s guard who stood outside of the school. That guard subsequently resigned in the aftermath of the shooting.

The president said schools should be “a much harder target for attackers” and that students are put in greater danger if schools are declared “gun-free.”

Only 10 or 20 percent of teachers should be armed, Trump said. He referred to someone who had served in the Marines for decades before taking a teaching position as the type of person who would be well-equipped to carry a gun in a school.

Separately on Friday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) said that he opposes arming teachers in his state.