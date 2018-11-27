Mueller’s investigation has so far resulted in five guilty pleas, two prison sentences and one conviction, as well as the indictment of 12 Russian nationals on charges of hacking the Democratic National Committee server during the 2016 election.

It’s unclear whether Trump himself has cooperated with the investigation. He recently said he had prepared written answers to some of Mueller’s questions, but he has repeatedly refused to address the inquiry into whether he tried to obstruct justice.

Trump has previously discussed pardoning Manafort with his attorneys, but the plea deal requiring cooperation with Mueller’s team likely put a potential pardon in jeopardy. Trump has previously stated his distaste for “flipping” and said it “almost ought to be” illegal.

But Trump’s reference on Tuesday to “how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie” suggests his support for Manafort is back on.