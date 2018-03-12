Trump Backpedals On Raising Gun Purchase Age And Universal Background Checks

Big thanks to Ariel and Eliot for filling in for me last week! Now onto today’s headliners...

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BACKPEDALED ON RAISING THE GUN PURCHASE AGE But has doubled down on arming teachers. Universal background checks also appear to have been cut from the Trump proposal to reduce gun violence. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

INSIDE THE DISASTROUS INTERVIEW BETSY DEVOS GAVE ’60 MINUTES’ The exchange in which she admits she doesn’t know the stats on her home state is a must-watch. [HuffPost]

SELECTION SUNDAY PICKS ARE IN The Virginia Cavaliers, Villanova Wildcats, Xavier Musketeers and Kansas Jayhawks all walked away with a No. 1 spot. And this all means it’s bracket time: Sign up now to play Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em. [HuffPost]

HUNDREDS URGED TO WASH CLOTHES AFTER RUSSIAN SPY POISONING IN SALISBURY As a reminder, this is not a le Carré novel, but an actual story about the use of a nerve agent on a former Russian spy. [Reuters]

ACCORDING TO VLADIMIR PUTIN, ‘JEWS’ MAY HAVE BEEN BEHIND U.S. ELECTION INTERFERENCE The Russian president denied accusations of meddling during the tense interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU BUY SOME BITCOIN BECAUSE YOU THINK IT’LL MAKE YOU RICH You need to watch this John Oliver warning about cryptocurrency. [HuffPost]

A HELICOPTER CRASHED INTO NEW YORK CITY’S EAST RIVER SUNDAY NIGHT, KILLING THE FIVE PASSENGERS ON BOARD The pilot miraculously survived. [HuffPost]

A MASS SHOOTING DESTROYED THEIR LIVES, BUT A CORRUPTION SCANDAL RUINED THEIR HOPES OF JUSTICE “As prosecutors fixated on the death penalty for a killer, some family members of his victims found solace in an unlikely figure... the gunman’s attorney.” [HuffPost]