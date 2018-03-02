Trump Backs Away From Wednesday's Embrace Of Gun Controls

TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
NRA’S TOP LOBBYIST SAYS HE HAS TRUMP BACK IN HIS POCKET “We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Chris Cox, the executive director of the NRA’s lobbying arm, said after meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TRUMP REPORTEDLY WANTS HIS CHIEF OF STAFF TO GET RID OF JARED AND IVANKA But also vacillates and tells them to stay. [HuffPost]
TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS NEW TARIFF ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM IMPORTS Which rattled the stock market. [Reuters]
THAT TIME VLADIMIR PUTIN SHOWED A VIDEO OF ENHANCED RUSSIAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS APPEARING TO STRIKE FLORIDA What a time to be alive. [HuffPost]
THE BACKSTORY ON THE HULLABALOO AROUND MELANIA’S GREEN CARD “The so-called Einstein visa [Melania received] is aimed at people born abroad who have earned ‘sustained acclaim,’ including renowned researchers or business leaders, award-winning performing artists and Olympic athletes.” [HuffPost]
REI SUSPENDS SUPPLIER OVER GUN SALES The retail chain is putting a hold on orders with Vista Outdoor, maker of Camelbak water bottles, Bell helmets and Bolle sunglasses, because the company has not worked toward a “common sense” gun solution. [HuffPost]
WATCH OUT FOR FLOODING UP AND DOWN THE EAST COAST As a powerful Nor’easter barrels through with snow, wind and rain. [HuffPost]
KELLY RIPA IS STANDING BY RYAN SEACREST AMID MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS “Speaking on behalf of all of us here, I know what a easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.” [HuffPost]
A TOP VOLLEYBALL COACH RAPED GIRLS ON HUNDREDS OF OCCASIONS, LAWSUIT ALLEGES One of whom he allegedly forced to have an abortion. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘GERRY AND MARGE GO LARGE’ Meet the retirees who gamed the lottery system and won. [HuffPost]
PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ARE INVITING 2,640 MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO THEIR ROYAL WEDDING And let’s hope we’re one of them. [HuffPost]
KEITH RICHARDS JUST DISMISSED TAYLOR SWIFT IN TWO SECONDS FLAT Saying he’s seen too many child pop stars flare into the night. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE DECLINE OF ‘YOU’RE WELCOME’ And a lament to why no one says it anymore. [HuffPost]
HASAN MINHAJ BECOMES FIRST INDIAN-AMERICAN TO FRONT WEEKLY COMEDY SHOW By signing with Netflix. [HuffPost]
DEFINING WHERE MILLENNIALS END AND BEGIN Now if we just had a name for the next generation. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The curious case of the forged recommendation for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump.
-
Ben Carson has canceled his expensive furniture order in light of the ethics probe.
-
What you need to know about the forthcoming Andrew McCabe report.
-
Tucker Carlson turned on Trump for his gun comments, saying “Imagine if Barack Obama had said that.”
-
Trump went after his “SNL” impersonator Alec Baldwin this morning in a tweet.
-
About those Russia sanctions...
-
Travel back in time with us to the Oscars red carpet ― 20 years ago to the shining moment of “Titanic.”
-
HuffPost Personal: “What’s it’s like to be a homeless student at LA’s richest private school.”
-
Author “Lemony Snicket” is out as a Wesleyan graduation speaker amid reports of inappropriate comments.
-
The one movie role Jennifer Lawrence is still “devastated” she lost.
-
Pregnancy-shaming is happening all over the place when it comes to Khloe Kardashian.
-
How Europe was colder than the North Pole this week.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!