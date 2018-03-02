Trump Backs Away From Wednesday's Embrace Of Gun Controls

NRA’S TOP LOBBYIST SAYS HE HAS TRUMP BACK IN HIS POCKET “We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Chris Cox, the executive director of the NRA’s lobbying arm, said after meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY WANTS HIS CHIEF OF STAFF TO GET RID OF JARED AND IVANKA But also vacillates and tells them to stay. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS NEW TARIFF ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM IMPORTS Which rattled the stock market. [Reuters]

THAT TIME VLADIMIR PUTIN SHOWED A VIDEO OF ENHANCED RUSSIAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS APPEARING TO STRIKE FLORIDA What a time to be alive. [HuffPost]

THE BACKSTORY ON THE HULLABALOO AROUND MELANIA’S GREEN CARD “The so-called Einstein visa [Melania received] is aimed at people born abroad who have earned ‘sustained acclaim,’ including renowned researchers or business leaders, award-winning performing artists and Olympic athletes.” [HuffPost]

REI SUSPENDS SUPPLIER OVER GUN SALES The retail chain is putting a hold on orders with Vista Outdoor, maker of Camelbak water bottles, Bell helmets and Bolle sunglasses, because the company has not worked toward a “common sense” gun solution. [HuffPost]

WATCH OUT FOR FLOODING UP AND DOWN THE EAST COAST As a powerful Nor’easter barrels through with snow, wind and rain. [HuffPost]

KELLY RIPA IS STANDING BY RYAN SEACREST AMID MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS “Speaking on behalf of all of us here, I know what a easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.” [HuffPost]

A TOP VOLLEYBALL COACH RAPED GIRLS ON HUNDREDS OF OCCASIONS, LAWSUIT ALLEGES One of whom he allegedly forced to have an abortion. [HuffPost]

