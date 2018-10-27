On Day Of Mass Shooting, Trump Jokes He Nearly Canceled Speech Due To 'Bad Hair Day'

On the day of a horrific shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that claimed the lives of at least 11 people, some people wondered if President Donald Trump would go ahead with planned events for the day, including speaking at the Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis and a rally in Illinois.
Trump decided to go ahead with both events, but he did joke at the FFA Convention that he almost canceled for another reason ― a bad hair day.
He recalled for the crowd that earlier in the day, he had been holding a news conference about the mass shooting ― which he referred to as a “very unfortunate news conference” ― when he became drenched from the wind and rain. The elements apparently left his hair looking not exactly the way he likes it.
“I said, ‘Maybe I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day,’” he told the crowd. “And the bad news ― somebody said, ‘Actually it looks better than it usually does.’”
Though he drew laughter from the crowd, many people found the joke to be in poor taste, given the circumstances.