On Day Of Mass Shooting, Trump Jokes He Nearly Canceled Speech Due To 'Bad Hair Day'

On the day of a horrific shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that claimed the lives of at least 11 people, some people wondered if President Donald Trump would go ahead with planned events for the day, including speaking at the Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis and a rally in Illinois.

Trump decided to go ahead with both events, but he did joke at the FFA Convention that he almost canceled for another reason ― a bad hair day.

Trump jokes that he considered cancelling speech to FFA not b/c of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, but b/c his hair got wet while talking w/reporters about the shooting.



"At least you know it's mine... I said, 'maybe I should cancel this arrangement b/c I have a bad hair day.'" pic.twitter.com/wLIlqQpENj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2018

He recalled for the crowd that earlier in the day, he had been holding a news conference about the mass shooting ― which he referred to as a “very unfortunate news conference” ― when he became drenched from the wind and rain. The elements apparently left his hair looking not exactly the way he likes it.

“I said, ‘Maybe I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day,’” he told the crowd. “And the bad news ― somebody said, ‘Actually it looks better than it usually does.’”

Though he drew laughter from the crowd, many people found the joke to be in poor taste, given the circumstances.

Unspeakably vile and callous. Trump says he considered canceling his political rally not because 11 people were murdered in an anti-Semitic act of terrorism, but because he had a bad hair day due to answering questions about the murders of Jews in the rain pic.twitter.com/diM9mxB58D — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 27, 2018

SO FUNNY, right? His "bad hair day" is really what we want the @POTIS jabbering & laughing about on a day when 11 people were murdered by a white male anti-Semitic American terrorist in a week where a Trump cultist sent bombs to high-profile Democrats. He is endlessly repugnant. https://t.co/tSYSDqv7vz — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) October 27, 2018

During his speech to the Future Farmers of America, Trump entered to the song “Happy;” joked about cancelling tonight’s rally because he‘s having a bad hair day; and used the anti-Semitic "globalist" dogwhistle hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue.pic.twitter.com/u8ANgnWzzE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 27, 2018

Today saw the worst massacre of Jews in American history and Trump is joking about having a "bad hair day" https://t.co/ewa539o5Un — David Nir (@DavidNir) October 27, 2018