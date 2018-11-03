Trump Celebrates 'Beautiful Barbed Wire' On U.S.-Mexico Border

Continuing with his condemnation of the migrant caravan headed toward the country, the president described it as being composed of “vicious” and “very tough young people” who “hurt Mexican military very badly.”

“Mexico is trying, they are trying but we’re different, we have our military on the border,” he said. “And I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today. Barbed wire, used properly, can be a beautiful sight.”

TRUMP: “Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight." pic.twitter.com/BFuc3ljwfo — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 3, 2018

With the midterms just days away, the Trump administration has made the migrant caravan a campaign issue. Last week it was announced that at least 5,200 active-duty troops would be sent to the border despite it still being more than 700 miles away.

Having Trump behind barbed wire would be the best sight. — Ricki2008 (@Ricki2008) November 4, 2018

Nationalist @realDonaldTrump tells Montana rally that: “Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight.“ pic.twitter.com/d7N2gW35J9 — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) November 3, 2018

I've seen lots of barbed wire in lots of situations. It's never ever been a beautiful sight. — Tony P-K (@BongoThePongo) November 3, 2018

Dear God. Did he ever see the Berlin Wall with barbed wire, guard dogs, rollers at the top and German soldier's marching back and forth with guns? He is sickening. — Patricia L. Franz (@patricialfranz) November 3, 2018

When I think of rolls of barbed wire used like that, reminds me of... pic.twitter.com/H6161943Mt — keith johnson (@keith_johnson) November 3, 2018

Ask any Japanese American who were rounded up and put behind barbed wire if it was a “beautiful sight”.



My grandparents and parents did not find the view beautiful. — 0bento Box (@0bentobox) November 3, 2018