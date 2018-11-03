Trump Celebrates 'Beautiful Barbed Wire' On U.S.-Mexico Border

President Donald Trump told supporters at a Montana rally on Saturday that the barbed wire installed by active-duty troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border this week was “beautiful.”
Continuing with his condemnation of the migrant caravan headed toward the country, the president described it as being composed of “vicious” and “very tough young people” who “hurt Mexican military very badly.”
“Mexico is trying, they are trying but we’re different, we have our military on the border,” he said. “And I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today. Barbed wire, used properly, can be a beautiful sight.”
With the midterms just days away, the Trump administration has made the migrant caravan a campaign issue. Last week it was announced that at least 5,200 active-duty troops would be sent to the border despite it still being more than 700 miles away.