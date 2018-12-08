Trump Scorched Over Tweet Bashing Obama For Burning Through 'Chief Of Staffs'

Twitter followers piled on President Donald Trump after unearthing his 2012 tweet ripping Barack Obama for having three “chief of staffs” (the correct term is chiefs of staff) in three years.

Trump, who’s finishing up the second year of his presidency, plans to name his third chief of staff next week to replace John Kelly, who’s heading out the door. Kelly replaced Reince Priebus in July 2017 after Priebus served just six months.

Trump groused in his tweet that the upheaval in Obama’s White House was “part of the reason” Obama couldn’t “manage to pass his agenda.”

3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can't manage to pass his agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2012

As some wags indicated, there’s an awkward Trump tweet for every occasion.

A tweet for every occasion. Just like a Hallmark card. — Lisa Zupke (@LisaZupke) December 8, 2018

awkward — Hannah Riley (@hannahcrileyy) December 8, 2018

I've lost count of the number of Chiefs of Staff (Note correction: "Chiefs") and communications directors and other personnel you've churned in the past 13 months.



You burn them faster than jet fuel in AF1. — Alan Neff (@AlanNeff) February 28, 2018

Oh, god. With an incorrectly placed plural, too, of course. — Girl Glowing (@graceisnotgone) December 8, 2018

Trump's tweets age finer than wine. — Rachel Linonis (@rachelredfieldx) March 14, 2018

If wine were made with piss and not grapes. — ❄☃️Dan-cember🌨🦌 (@DanielPenn78) December 9, 2018

I have a 4 year old jar of mayonnaise in the back of my fridge that has aged better than this tweet. 🤣 — This isn’t Funny Anymore 😡 (@mayday20201) December 8, 2018

Ha! trump did it in less than 2 — Lisa walker (@Lisawal54663102) December 9, 2018

What the what? I mean...what?!?!🤪 — Sondra (@TherealSondraVa) December 8, 2018

Just queuing this one up for Kelly's firing and our inevitable 'there's always a tweet' responsehttps://t.co/sixrQeCgor — Lard of Dorkness (@LardFDorkness) February 13, 2018

You wanna take a do-over on this one? — Dr. Juliet Robinson (@lotrob14) July 30, 2017

3 chief of staffs pic.twitter.com/z1am8Vzp2h — Nico Chiriboga (@NChiriboga) December 9, 2018