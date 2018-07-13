Trump Says He Predicted Brexit From Scotland Before The Vote -- But He Wasn't There

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted before the world and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday that he’d predicted the Brexit decision at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland the day before the historic vote.

One problem: Trump arrived at Turnberry the day after the vote.

It was one of several of Trump’s “towering, easily debunked lies” during his appearance in the U.K., The Guardian said.

“As you remember, I was opening Turnberry the day before Brexit,” Trump recounted, as you can hear in the video above. “I said Brexit will happen, and it did happen. And then we cut the ribbon.”

Trump said the same thing in his controversial interview with The Sun. “I predicted Brexit. I was cutting a ribbon for the opening of Turnberry — you know they totally did a whole renovation, it is beautiful — the day before the Brexit vote,” Trump recalled. “I said, ‘Brexit will happen. The vote is going to go positive, because people don’t want to be faced with the horrible immigration problems that they are being faced with in other countries.’”

The Turnberry ribbon-cutting was June 24, 2016. The Brexit vote was June 23, 2016. The media reported — and Trump’s own tweets confirmed — that he arrived in Scotland on Friday morning, June 24, 2016.

BBC reporter Jon Sopel initially pointed out Trump’s “bizarre” gaffe on Twitter. He then got into a tweet tiff with Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who insisted on backing up the president’s version of events.

The debate ended when BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall posted a tweet from Grisham herself about Trump’s arrival at Turnberry — the day after the vote.

Bizarre. @realDonaldTrump says he came to Turnberry the day before Brexit and he told everyone that he thought Brexit would happen. And that he predicted correctly what would happen the next day. Umm. Not true. He came the day after Brexit. I was there. June 24 pic.twitter.com/bVRxpMJTKY — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 13, 2018

He did. It actually is true. I was there. June 23. https://t.co/5xrbSks1Xd — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) July 13, 2018

Stephanie - I hate to argue as we were there together. He was NOT at Turnberry on the day before the referendum, as he said at the news conference. He was not there on polling day itself. He was there the day after, on Friday 24th. These are indisputable facts — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 13, 2018

Nope. I have photos. I also have a newspaper from the morning after Brexit. I remember sitting in a pub the night before, watching the results come in. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) July 13, 2018

NY Times says he arrived Friday morning https://t.co/QX2owDbLrt — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) July 13, 2018

Dear @StephGrisham45 - this is the tweet. This is the day after the Brexit referendum. Not the day before as @realDonaldTrump said. Are we agreed? pic.twitter.com/xpDrZzgLml — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 13, 2018

Finally, Hall unearthed Grisham’s own 2016 tweet, confirming the truth.

“Just saying, @StephGrisham45, your own tweet from June 24, 2016 says that Trump arrived then.”

Just saying, @StephGrisham45, your own tweet from June 24, 2016 says that Trump arrived then (the day after Brexit): https://t.co/rguWtdis8c pic.twitter.com/bRtI3GgpNb — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 13, 2018

There was no further response from Grisham.