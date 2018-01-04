Explosive Trump Book To Release Early After President's Lawyer Tried To Stop It

“The chance that Don Jr. did not walk these jumos up to his father’s office on the 26th floor is zero,” Bannon said, according to the book.

The president issued a denial of Bannon’s claims, saying the former strategist “lost his mind” after being fired from the administration.

Trump’s lawyers issued cease-and-desist letters to Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co., seeking to stop the book’s distribution. In response, the publisher is releasing the book early, calling the work “an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse.”