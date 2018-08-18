Trump Blasts Former CIA Director John Brennan As 'Loudmouth' After Latest Attack

President Donald Trump attacked former CIA director John Brennan in a tweet on Saturday, calling him a “loudmouth” after Brennan said Trump was “drunk on power” and dangerous.

Trump also called Brennan a “political hack,” though Brennan told Rachel Maddow that he has never registered as a member of a political party in an interview Friday after Trump stripped him of his security clearance.

Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

In the lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Brennan harshly criticized Trump for making security clearances politically partisan and using them to attempt to cudgel critics into silence. He portrayed Trump as an erratic, volatile leader capable of triggering disaster.

Trump criticized Brennan’s multiple “mistakes” while serving as CIA director in his Saturday tweet responding to the interview, but it was unclear what specifically the president was referring to.

Trump stripped Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, blaming his “wild outbursts” on the internet — apparently referring to Brennan’s tweets — and on television.

Trump also responded to a bombshell New York Times story detailing White House counsel Don McGrath’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, tweeting: “Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt!”

The irony of Trump’s slams against Brennan weren’t lost on the president’s Twitter followers.

Fits No—? Has anyone looked at the mistakes that Donald tRump made while serving as President? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & Donald tRump is nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country!. — RageNWoman (@SandraF62565752) August 18, 2018

That's rich! Mr. Blabbermouth who gave Israeli intel to the Russians and who gave God only knows what to Putin while you were sequestered with him for two hours. #TraitorInChief — Ann Werner (@MsWerner) August 18, 2018