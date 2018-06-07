Trump Gets Torched For Reportedly Claiming Canada Burned The White House In 1814

President Donald Trump is getting scorched on Twitter after he reportedly accused Canada of setting fire to the White House during the War of 1812.
During a phone conversation on May 25, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Trump how tariffs against his nation’s steel and aluminum could be justified in the name of U.S. national security, as the president claimed.
“Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” Trump said, according to CNN and the CBC.
Canada, a British colony at the time, did not become a nation until 1867.
Canadians often do ― at times mockingly ― take credit for burning Washington in 1814 as it was in retaliation for the United States burning York, present-day Toronto, the previous year.
Last month, former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell even tweeted:
However, the war was with Britain and the troops who burned Washington were all British, as Canada’s National Post noted:
“Granted, at the time Canada was still a British colony and any resident there would have been considered British. However, the soldiers who burned down Washington were all expeditionary troops sent direct from Great Britain, unlike the local militias and Indigenous warriors who had done much of the fighting during earlier U.S. attempts to invade what is now Ontario.”
Trump was either joking or needs a history lesson ― and tweeters were standing by to school him on the issue: