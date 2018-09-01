Trump Says His Golf Course Is Near The World's Largest Man-made Lake -- It's Not

President Donald Trump told an audience during an event in North Carolina on Friday that his golf course in Charlotte sat along the “largest man-made lake in the world by far.”

The president is referring to Lake Norman, which is, in fact ― get ready for a shocker ― not the world’s largest man-made lake. President Trump ... has lied.

The Charlotte Observer called out the president’s mistake very quickly, pointing out that, not only is Lake Norman not the world’s largest manmade lake, it’s not even close. Lake Norman isn’t in the top ten largest reservoirs just in the U.S., according to Massachusetts water engineering firm Tata And Howard.

Though sources vary between calling it “the largest” and “one of the largest,” Lake Kariba, on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, seems generally considered to be the largest manmade lake (or reservoir) in the world.

The point being, Lake Norman is not.