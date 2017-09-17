Donald Trump Retweets Joke About Violence Toward Hillary Clinton

“We recently had this big kerfuffle ― this condemnation of Kathy Griffin ― for the picture she had of herself holding a head of Trump like a play on Perseus holding the head of Medusa,” Clinton said. “They were selling T-shirts and mugs at the Republican [National] Convention with Trump holding my head. Nobody said a word. Not a word!”

HuffPost reporters never saw that specific image mentioned by Clinton, but we did see T-shirts of Trump punching out Clinton in a boxing ring and the Democratic presidential candidate falling off a motorcycle.

It’s not unusual for Trump to retweet random accounts, occasionally including users who have anti-Semitic views. As BuzzFeed noted, Fuctupmind has also tweeted anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages.

Want more updates from Amanda Terkel? Sign up for her newsletter, Piping Hot Truth, here.