Ex-Trump Aide Dishes On Spicer's Bizarre 'Covfefe' Defense Of Trump

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

At the time, Spicer refused to admit that Trump had made an error. Instead, Spicer maintained that “the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Sims recalled the incident as “one of the most hilarious things I’ve seen in my life,” telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump instructed Spicer to “just tell them the people that need to know [what it meant], know.”