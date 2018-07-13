Trump's 'Culture' Comments About Immigrants Echo European White Nationalists'

Mark Collett, one of Britain’s highest-profile white supremacists, has openly called himself a “Nazi sympathizer.” In an April video posted on Twitter that showed a group of Muslims peacefully praying, Collett decried that European culture “is being replaced.” Another tweet by Collett showing praying Muslims read, “The Western world is under siege.” He has been retweeted by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who never deleted the tweet and continues to dabble in white supremacist rhetoric.

Far-right, anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders consistently vilifies Muslims, calls for closed borders and has compared the Quran to Hitler’s Mein Kampf. He’s also a big fan of Trump’s.

“The president is 100% right,” Wilders tweeted in response to Trump’s latest comments. “We are losing our culture, nations, identity and freedom because weak leaders as Merkel, Macron, May and Rutte love open borders and promote islamization,” referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

European white nationalist group Generation Identity has said that a nation “cannot replace the native inhabitants of a land and expect the culture to remain.”

Trump once retweeted Islamophobic videos from Britain First, a widely known U.K. organization that peddles racist videos that have often been proved fake.

His assertion that immigrants are causing a decay in Europe is a demonstrably false statement that he has repeated time and again.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump shared a story of a supposed friend named Jim who had visited France and said “Paris is no longer Paris” because of terrorism and migration. Trump tweeted last month that crime in Germany was up 10 percent because of refugees in the country. In reality, the number of recorded crimes last year in Germany was the lowest in decades.

According to Bloomberg, Trump told May during her trip to D.C. in 2017 that he believed there were “no-go areas” in London because of the number of Islamic extremists, and she corrected him, saying there were no such neighborhoods.

U.S. ambassadors to Europe have caused outrage in their host countries, promoting similar far-right beliefs and conspiracies. This year Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra was forced to apologize for falsely claiming that there were Dutch “no-go zones” where Islamic extremists were burning politicians.