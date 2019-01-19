Trump To Offer DACA Deal In Exchange For Border Wall Funding: Reports

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to offer a compromise on Saturday as the partial government shutdown stretches into its 29th day: In exchange for $5.7 billion to build his proposed border wall, he would support temporary protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to multiple outlets.

The deal would also extend protections for temporary protected status holders.

Trump is expected to announce the plan when he speaks from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room at 4 p.m., although he has not given any confirmation of such.

Watch the announcement live above.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) urged the president to offer the Democrats protections for immigrants to end the shutdown. By offering support for the Bridge Act, legislation Graham co-sponsored, the White House would allow DACA recipients to obtain three-year work permits and extend the TPS protections.

According to Axios, presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence led the negotiations with members of Congress.

The Trump administration has attempted to shut down DACA, an Obama-era initiative that allowed around 700,000 young people, called Dreamers, to avoid deportation. It has also sought to severely restrict TPS, which allows people to reside in the U.S. if they come from certain nations undergoing conflict or recovering from a natural disaster.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the DACA and TPS deal “inadequate.”

Others also panned Trump’s deal as it was reported, suggesting that a breakthrough on reopening the government remained out of reach.

“It’s clearly a non-serious product of negotiations amongst [White House] staff to try to clean up messes the president created in the first place. He’s holding more people hostage for his wall,” a Democratic aide said in a statement.

Pelosi has said members of her party would not support any spending package that included funds for the massive wall that Trump envisions. In December, she said Democrats largely consider the massive infrastructure project “immoral, ineffective, expensive.”

“Nothing for the wall,” the speaker reiterated in a Jan. 2 interview with the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie.

Pelosi has also rejected the idea of exchanging border wall funding for DACA protections, saying in December that “they’re two different subjects.”

Late last year, Democratic congressional leaders offered $1.6 billion for border security, to be used for technological improvements and fencing, but not the 30-foot-high structure proposed by Trump. Earlier this week the Democrats reportedly added hundreds of millions for border security to spending bills under consideration.

The partial government shutdown has affected roughly 800,000 federal employees, who started to miss paychecks earlier this month. Many have shared their financial anxieties with news media, with some saying they have missed rent payments or are struggling to afford diapers.

Certain agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Aviation Administration, have ordered employees back to work without pay to handle essential government services.