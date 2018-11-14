Twitter Users Needle Donald Trump For His Claim You Need Voter ID To Buy Cereal

Donald Trump has stated some very strange falsehoods in the past, but the one he made on Wednesday about voter ID cards is a doozy.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, the president blamed “potentially illegal votes” as the reason “Republicans don’t win.”

He elaborated without evidence:

“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

Trump then lobbied for voter ID with a bizarre statement that left many people scratching their heads.

“If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID,” Trump said. “They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

As anyone who has purchased cereal might have noticed, you don’t need to show ID.

Still, that didn’t stop Twitter users from milking the president’s comments for laughs.

What...what kind of cereal is Trump eating? https://t.co/mqaBOJ3BDf — Eli Savit (@EliNSavit) November 14, 2018

This again? Trump says people need ID to buy cereal? Gramps at the Thanksgiving table, Take Two. — Roz Cundell (@roz5678) November 14, 2018

Trump's never bought a box of cereal. Now we know. — Cecilia (@Cechase) November 14, 2018

There's out of touch politicians, and then there's Trump repeatedly insisting that you need a state-issued ID to purchase a box of cereal. https://t.co/9qdGDN7Lzc — Gravy Crockett (@BostonJerry) November 14, 2018

To be fair, some people did attempt to defend the president ― or at least translate his comment into English.

Trump says a lot of weird stuff, but in this case I think he was trying to make a joke about voter ids being handed out so freely that they come as a prize in a box of cereal. (Do they still do prizes in cereal? It used to be a thing.) — Steve Bannon's Liver (@amrourk) November 14, 2018

The corporate liberal media has been covering this guy for 3 years and they still pretend that they don't understand "Trump Speak".



He is saying if you buy a box of cereal (with a debit/credit card) you'll have to provide ID. — John Smith (@JSmithpolitics1) November 14, 2018

Still, one Twitter user managed to put everything in its proper perspective.