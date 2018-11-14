Twitter Users Needle Donald Trump For His Claim You Need Voter ID To Buy Cereal

Donald Trump has stated some very strange falsehoods in the past, but the one he made on Wednesday about voter ID cards is a doozy.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, the president blamed “potentially illegal votes” as the reason “Republicans don’t win.”
He elaborated without evidence:
“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”
Trump then lobbied for voter ID with a bizarre statement that left many people scratching their heads.
“If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID,” Trump said. “They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”
As anyone who has purchased cereal might have noticed, you don’t need to show ID.
Still, that didn’t stop Twitter users from milking the president’s comments for laughs.
To be fair, some people did attempt to defend the president ― or at least translate his comment into English.
Still, one Twitter user managed to put everything in its proper perspective.