Facing Public Outrage, Trump Puts Elephant Trophy Decision 'On Hold'

The decision was made public not by the federal agency but via a celebratory news release early Tuesday from Safari Club International, a trophy hunting advocacy group that, along with the National Rifle Association, sued to block the 2014 ban.

Greg Sheehan, principal deputy director of the FWS, broke the news to the hunting organization during the African Wildlife Consultative Forum in Tanzania, an agency spokesperson told HuffPost. The forum, which ended Friday, is being hosted by the Safari Club International Foundation and the United Republic of Tanzania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.