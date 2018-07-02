The Trump administration took aim at two prominent Democrats on the official White House Twitter feed on Monday, chastising Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) for their stances on immigration.

“Why are you supporting the animals of MS-13?” one tweet from @WhiteHouse directed at Harris reads, referencing a mostly Latino gang Trump has used to push his hard-line border policy. “Why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders?” claims another aimed at Warren.

“You must not know what ICE really does,” both missives end, using the acronym for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Neither Harris nor Warren has bought into the false claims about migrants made by the White House, and they have been vocal opponents of President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy, which has led to thousands of children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Both women are seen as potential Democratic nominees for the 2020 presidential election.

While the president signed an executive order last month meant to end the separations, many of those children are still scattered in shelters around the country.

Harris quickly fired back at the White House’s allegations, saying that during her career as a prosecutor she routinely “went after gangs and transnational criminals.”

“That’s being a leader on public safety. What is not, is ripping babies from their mothers,” Harris wrote. “No matter what they say, I will never stop fighting to hold Trump and his administration accountable and I will never stop speaking out against their immoral policies like separating parents from their families.”

My record speaks for itself:

→ Arrested members of drug trafficking organizations that smuggled in narcotics to the United States

→ Announced the arrests in a murder-for-hire plot by a Tijuana-based drug cartel

→ Confiscated 500lbs of meth from a Mexican cartel — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 2, 2018

She later used a screenshot of the tweet in a fundraising email to her supporters.

On Saturday, Warren called Trump’s actions “deeply immoral” and said it was “obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom,” including replacing ICE.

“President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rule is to rip parents from their family, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists and to put children in cages,” the senator said at a rally in Boston. “This is ugly and this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country.”

The president has said he actually wants his opponents to call for the dissolution of ICE, saying such a position would undermine the Democratic Party in upcoming elections.

“They’re going to get beaten so badly,” he said in an interview with Fox News last weekend. “I think they’ll never win another election. So I’m actually quite happy about it.”

He echoed those sentiments in a message posted to his personal Twitter feed late Monday, saying many voters would be “joining the Republican Party” in the coming months.