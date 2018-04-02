Political Cartoonist Lampoons Evangelical Support For Trump In Easter Takedown

Political cartoonist Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution used the Easter holiday to call out evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump.
Despite Trump’s many scandals ― including allegations of affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal ― the president maintains a 78 percent approval rating among white evangelicals, according to a Pew Research poll last month.
“Evangelicals still believe in the commandment: Thou shalt not have sex with a porn star,” Trump-supporting pastor Robert Jeffress said on Fox News last month. “However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”
Luckovich’s cartoon lampooning that support was passed around on Facebook and Twitter on Easter: