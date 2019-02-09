White House Manhunt Reportedly Underway For Trump Schedule Leaker

The hunt is on for President Donald Trump’s schedule leaker, Politico reported Friday.

According to officials who spoke with the outlet, the administration has begun searching for the staffer who revealed that the president has spent more than half his work schedule in unstructured “executive time,” an ill-defined period filled with news consumption, phone calls and other work.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has given the search his stamp of approval, Politico noted, adding that he has already been irked by the seemingly endless flow of White House leaks.

Axios published Trump’s schedules last Sunday, making headlines with news of the president’s seemingly light workdays. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders then jumped on the issue, attempting to clarify to the outlet that the loosely scheduled time was meant to give Trump the “creative environment” necessary to further his accomplishments.