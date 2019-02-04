Trump’s ‘Great Memory’ Fails As He Repeatedly Forgets Names In New Supercut

President Donald Trump has claimed to have “one of the great memories of all time,” but he sure seems to have a problem with names at times.
A new supercut video from NowThis News shows the president struggling with names again and again.
He forgets, alters or mispronounces the names of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, National Security Adviser John Bolton, the initials of the Customs and Border Patrol and the town of Paradise, California, among others.
Check it out above.
Trump also has a tendency to lose his “great memory” when in court.
While being deposed in 2016 in connection with a lawsuit over Trump University, he said “I don’t remember” 35 times, and reportedly used the same phrase 24 times in a 2012 case.