Judge Rejects Trump's Request To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Trump Foundation

The New York State Supreme Court has rejected a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

The president’s attorneys argued that the lawsuit was invalid, saying that state courts did not have jurisdiction over the U.S. president, according to The Hill.

Underwood announced Friday on Twitter that Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan denied the motion to dismiss the suit.

#BREAKING: The New York State Supreme Court just denied the motion to dismiss our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation and its directors: @realDonaldTrump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) November 23, 2018