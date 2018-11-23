Judge Rejects Trump's Request To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Trump Foundation

The New York State Supreme Court has rejected a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation.
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued the foundation and its directors ― President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump ― in June. The suit alleged that the foundation ― which characterizes itself as a charitable organization ― was “little more than an empty shell” and that Trump used the funds like a personal bank account, violating tax laws.
The president’s attorneys argued that the lawsuit was invalid, saying that state courts did not have jurisdiction over the U.S. president, according to The Hill.
Underwood announced Friday on Twitter that Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan denied the motion to dismiss the suit.
“The Trump Foundation functioned as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests,” said Underwood on Twitter. “There are rules that govern private foundations, and we intend to enforce them — no matter who runs the foundation.”