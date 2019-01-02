POLITICS
Donald Trump Debuts 'Game Of Thrones'-Themed Poster At Cabinet Meeting

Inspired by HBO's hit flick, the president's "Sanctions Are Coming" meme has been turned into a giant poster.
By David Barden

President Donald Trump has turned his “Game of Thrones”- inspired “Sanctions Are Coming” meme into a poster, featuring it during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Inspired by GoT’s iconic “winter is coming” tagline, Trump first tweeted the meme last November after announcing the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran.  

At the time, HBO said in a statement that it “would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

It remains unclear why the poster was displayed so prominently at the Cabinet meeting, especially since Trump mentioned Iran only briefly. But many people were left wondering the president’s continuing push for the U.S.-Mexico border wall was inspired by the show’s Wall. (If so, clearly he’s not had a chance to watch the Season 7 finale yet.)

HBO did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

