President Donald Trump refused to say whether he regretted any of his previous comments about the Bush family after the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

Trump ― who paid tribute to the former president with the same quote he once used to mock him ― has repeatedly clashed with the family, including against Jeb Bush during the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.

Sitting next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Argentina, Trump was given the opportunity to make amends.

“Do you regret any of your comments about George H.W. Bush or the Bush family?” a reporter asked.

“Thank you very much everybody,” Trump replied.

He is a classless, petty, irascible human being with absolutely no decorum or integrity. And the fact that he and his wife plan to attend #PresidentGeorgeHWBush's service? He should send flowers and stay away. — Debra Isaacs Schafer (@EdNavigation) December 1, 2018

you will never hear him express regret or remorse. — Denise Uptown Girl Gallant (@DeniseUptownGal) December 1, 2018

This is utterly sickening.



Reporter: "Mr President, do you regret any of your comments about George H.W. Bush's family?"



Trump: "Thank you very much, everybody."pic.twitter.com/i88wuBDxRf — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) December 1, 2018

When given the opportunity to do the right thing, Trump will fail 10 / 10 times.

He is incapable of compassion or empathy.

Period.

The end.

Malignant narcissists care only about themselves. — Jennifer B Dot (@jenniferbdot) December 1, 2018