President Donald Trump refused to say whether he regretted any of his previous comments about the Bush family after the death of former President George H.W. Bush.
Bush died Friday at the age of 94.
Trump ― who paid tribute to the former president with the same quote he once used to mock him ― has repeatedly clashed with the family, including against Jeb Bush during the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.
Sitting next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Argentina, Trump was given the opportunity to make amends.
“Do you regret any of your comments about George H.W. Bush or the Bush family?” a reporter asked.
“Thank you very much everybody,” Trump replied.