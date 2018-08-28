Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Results To Feature 'Bad' News About Him

President Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its search engine results to feature overwhelmingly negative coverage of him and “others.”

The “Fake New Media,” according to Trump’s early Tuesday Twitter messages, makes up “96 percent” of the news displayed in Google’s search for “Trump News.” He accused the search engine of not including Republican, Conservative and “Fair” media, a practice he dubbed illegal.

He threatened that the situation “will be addressed.”

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Trump regularly rants against media outlets whose coverage he doesn’t agree with, and that at times also includes internet platforms. In October 2016, he tweeted, “Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton.”

But on July 19, he referred to Google as “one of our great companies.”

He has also criticized Facebook in the past for “always” being anti-Trump, accusing the social media giant of colluding with news outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.

And he accused Twitter of illegally “shadow-banning” Republicans last month, a term used by Vice News to describe how certain Republicans weren’t coming up in search results.

On Aug. 18, he said social media companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”

Trump also typically uses the term “rigged” to describe special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.