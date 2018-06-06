Trump Grants Alice Marie Johnson Clemency After Visit From Kim Kardashian

“I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison,” Kardashian told Mic in May. “You know, she’s done her time.”

Johnson applied for clemency three times under the administration of former President Barack Obama. Obama pushed for commuted sentences and pardons for drug convictions a number of times during his presidency but he didn’t approve Johnson’s requests.

Kardashian revealed a letter from Johnson on her Instagram story after the White House visit in May. Johnson wrote that the reality star was “literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family.”