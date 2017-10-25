Trump Brags About Having 'One Of The Great Memories Of All Time'

Donald Trump: “[I have] one of the great memories of all time.”

Also Donald Trump: “I don’t remember.”

The first statement is one the president repeats often ― most recently on Wednesday, when he implied that the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger was lying (or misremembering) when she said Trump couldn’t remember her deceased husband’s name during a condolence call.

Trump, explaining why his recollection of call is better than Sgt Johnson's widow, says he has "one of the greatest memories of all time" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 25, 2017

(The widow, Myeshia Johnson, also described Trump as saying more than once that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”)

Meanwhile, “I don’t remember” is something Trump uttered 35 times in testimony last year while he was being deposed for a lawsuit concerning Trump University. He ultimately settled the suit.