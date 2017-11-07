Trump: Gun Control Would Have Left 'Hundreds More Dead' In Texas Church

Trump on civilian who intervened in Texas shooting: “If he didn’t have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more.” pic.twitter.com/K67H8HpF9J

President Donald Trump said that stronger background checks for gun purchases would have made Sunday’s mass shooting at a south Texas church even deadlier.

During a press conference in South Korea, NBC’s Ali Vitali asked Trump if he would consider “extreme vetting” for anyone wanting to buy a gun.

After describing gun control as “a situation that probably shouldn’t be discussed right now,” Trump said stronger background checks would have made “no difference” in the attack, which left 26 people dead, including several children.

Trump also invoked Stephen Willeford, the Sutherland Springs resident who confronted shooter Devin Kelley. With more background checks, the president said, “you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun or a rifle in his truck go out and shoot him and hit him and neutralize him. I can only say this: If he didn’t have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead.”

Willeford told 40/29 News that he ran from his home to the church when his daughter told him about the shooting. Willeford confronted Kelley and shot him twice. When Kelley fled the area in his SUV, Willeford flagged down a passing motorist and chased after him.

Authorities later found Kelley dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car, which he had crashed into a ditch.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters During a press conference in South Korea on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said gun control was “a situation that probably shouldn’t be discussed right now.”

It’s unclear if background checks would have affected Willeford, a former NRA instructor. However, the current background checks system missed Kelley, who was kicked out of the Air Force following a domestic violence conviction and therefore should not have been able to purchase a gun legally.