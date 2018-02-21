Trump Needs Reminder To Listen To Parkland Survivors In ‘Listening Session’

At a “listening session” with victims of gun violence on Wednesday, President Donald Trump needed a reminder to listen.

We know this because Trump ― or one of his advisers ― helpfully wrote it down on a cheat sheet he carried into the meeting.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images President Donald Trump holds his notes while hosting a listening session with student survivors of mass shootings.

Cameras captured the list of five pointers while Trump held it in his hands during the session. Point No. 5 on the list reads, simply, “I hear you.”

In the president’s defense, it’s not unusual to bring notes to a meeting. But to need a reminder to let gun violence survivors know you’re listening to them, while at a “listening session” organized for that explicit purpose is ... well, very on-brand for Trump.

The guest list for Wednesday’s session included students and families affected by last week’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. It was an emotional affair, as survivors of gun violence recalled lost siblings, frequently struggling to hold back tears.