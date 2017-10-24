Trump Halloween Costumes For Kids Are The Scariest Getups Of All

Need a Halloween costume in a hurry? Look no further than the White House.
President Donald Trump can be the inspiration for all of your kids’ candy-grubbing needs, Funny or Die shows in its clip above.
There’s Athletic Trump, which includes “supremely white golf attire, extra buttocks padding and a C-cup sports bra.” There’s Little Miss Russia Trump, equipped with “bathing cap and golden shower.”
So many options, so little time to trick or treat. And if you’re feeling like it’s the end of the world that you didn’t get a Snickers this year, there’s always Nuclear Holocaust Trump.
