Trump Tweets Support For Harley-Davidson Boycott

President Donald Trump expressed support toward Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners who are looking to boycott the company in the event that it shifts its production overseas.
“Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors,” he tweeted on Sunday. “A really bad move!”
The company announced in June that it may have to move some of its manufacturing operations out of the U.S. after the European Union imposed retaliatory tariffs on American exports. The move followed Trump’s announcement that he would place a 25 percent tariff on foreign steel and 10 percent tax on foreign aluminum.
Trump has since repeatedly called the company out, threatening that such a move would be the “beginning of the end.”
“Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company’s preference but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business in Europe. Europe is a critical market for Harley-Davidson,” the company said in a statement.
The company also conducted a round of 180 layoffs at manufacturing plants in Milwaukee and Kansas City, Missouri, last year.