Trump Details Where His $1 Million In Harvey Donations Will Go

One week after announcing that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pledged to donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the White House detailed Wednesday exactly where the first family’s contributions will go.

According to a White House press release, the Trumps will make the following personal donations:

· Reach Out America – $100,000

· Red Cross – $300,000

· Salvation Army – $300,000

· Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

· ASPCA – $25,000

· Catholic Charities – $25,000

· Direct Relief – $25,000

· Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

· Houston Humane Society – $25,000

· Operation Blessing – $25,000

· Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

· Team Rubicon – $25,000

Trump has visited Texas twice since the tropical storm devastated the Houston area. Those visits impacted how the president determined his donations, the White House said.

“The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the statement reads. “Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause.”

Harvey is believed to be one of the most expensive natural disasters in U.S. history. According to some estimates, repairing damage to the impacted areas could cost as much as $190 billion.

The White House announcement came as another storm, Hurricane Irma, barreled through the Caribbean. Trump has already declared a state of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in anticipation of the storm.