Jordan Klepper of the “The Opposition” wants to help President Donald Trump’s legal team turn up the heat.

Klepper brought in “hot lawyer” Michael Gucciucci to go toe-to-toe with Michael Avenatti, the ubiquitous attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels. And he’s ready to make a “strong case” for the president:

Want more Gucciucci? “The Opposition” has set up a website for him at Ourhotlawyer.com.