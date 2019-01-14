Trump Unbelievably Gloats About National Enquirer's Takedown Of 'Jeff Bozo's' Marriage

In a jaw-dropping tweet President Donald Trump touted coverage by an unidentified Washington Post “competitor” — though clearly the National Enquirer — of the story behind the breakup of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos’ marriage. But Trump called him “Jeff Bozo.”

The dig on Sunday was particularly astonishing because National Enquirer chief executive David Pecker allegedly arranged to pay porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to “catch and kill” their stories about their alleged affairs with Trump. The hush money, allegedly directed by Trump and provided through his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, is being investigated as a possible unreported and illegal campaign contribution.

The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, admitted to federal prosecutors that it had paid McDougal $150,000 to “suppress” her story with the express intention of boosting Trump’s chances to win the presidency. Pecker has been given immunity to cooperate with investigators.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced in a statement Wednesday that they had decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage. The Enquirer later that day published a story online about Bezos’ alleged relationship with former Fox TV personality Laura Sanchez and followed up with a longer print version of a piece it touted as a major investigative article.

On Thursday, Trump seemed almost sensitive about the situation, and told reporters of Bezos and the divorce: “I wish him luck. It’s gonna be a beauty.”

But his tone was different Sunday as he gloated about the Enquirer’s coverage of Bezos. He had nothing to say about the Enquirer’s total miss on the Daniels — and McDougal — story.

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

The irony was not lost on Twitter.

Are you referring to the National Enquirer? I believe their accurate reporting includes a lot of stories about you they didn't print.



Didn't your friends David Pecker and Dylan Howard recently receive immunity in deal to talk to Law Enforcement about you and your lawyer? pic.twitter.com/yClTsBpiYo — John Grossund (@JGrossund) January 14, 2019

I keep seeing the paper in Stormy Daniels' hands — Jonathan Grant (@Brambleman) January 14, 2019

I’m happy for you and Melania that Stormy Daniels will be attending Michael Cohen’s public testimony to Congress. — Bruce Stillwell (@brucestill1) January 14, 2019

But somehow “owning” the Publisher of the National Enquirer is ok? — Lori Scarbrough Bone (@BoneScarbrough) January 14, 2019

Only in your world is the Enquirer a “competitor” of the Washington Post. #BenedictDonald — Help For Dogs (@FixSheltersNow) January 14, 2019

Yes, the National Enquirer is always more accurate than the Washington Post and their roomful of Pulitzers. Hey, isn’t your friend from the Enquirer informing on you to The Mueller team. — Chris in Philly (@ciphilly) January 14, 2019