Donald Trump may be sorely lacking as a president, but no one can deny he’s an insult artist like no other.

And who can forget when he referred to ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon as “Sloppy Steve”?

Yes, the ability to make schoolyard-level insults stick is President Trump’s superpower.

Which is why many people on Twitter felt something was amiss Monday when the President attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) by calling him “Little Adam Schiff.”

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Twitter users wondered what was up with Trump’s regurgitated putdown.

Are you recycling your insults now? “Little” Adam Schiff. Grow up #POTUS. Make me proud of my country again. — Wendy Rae (@wendyraehomez) February 5, 2018

Hey, Mr. "President", you already used the nickname "Little" with Marco. You can't reuse it, that's not how nicknames work. May I suggest: "The Impeacher Adam @RepAdamSchiff! — Brent Piaskoski (@BrentPiaskoski) February 5, 2018

That's the best you could do? Little Adam Schiff? You already used "little" for Marco and Rocket Man. You even suck as a bully! pic.twitter.com/dGu20wz3mM — Jen (@JenTusch) February 5, 2018

People worried it was the end of an era.

LITTLE Adam Schiff?? Have we exhausted all the bully words in your head, and are now rehashing the same old lines to attack your latest round of political enemies? #LittleBully — #TrumpCantSwim (@TrumpCantSwim) February 5, 2018

He’s run out of nicknames. Dude really has a sub-3rd grade vocabulary. https://t.co/AzJPiITi5O — Grudge (@grudging1) February 5, 2018

Others thought it was time for an intervention.

MELANIA, COME GET YOUR LITTLE BOY. He's BULLYING honest people online. Little Adam Schiff? Seriously? Seems like the bully cannot come up with better insults. pic.twitter.com/C9tzVR4S73 — Humain (@JeSuisDeborah) February 5, 2018

Some decided to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.

i see President Ragetweet McProjection is on the Golden Throne this morning. https://t.co/Ax4t1MGS6S — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 5, 2018

Some people tried to get inside the president’s mind.

"Heh, heh. I got 'Little Adam Schiff' to trend nationwide. I win."



But by 11am that dopamine rush had ended, & the 71-year old was trying to decide on call girls, firing those investigating him, or armed conflict to provide his next make-brain-happy-this-instant-fix. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 5, 2018

Journalist Nora Younkin wanted to make sure she had the correct spelling of the insult.

So it’s “Little Marco” and “Little Adam Schiff” but “Liddle’ Bob Corker.” Have I got that right?



What is the correct @APStylebook rendering? — Nora Younkin (@noraannemarie) February 5, 2018

Even Trump supporters were a little disappointed by the president’s insult and gently offered suggestions (but not in a manner that might make the chief executive turn on them instead).

Schiff responded with his own tweet a short while later, but preferred to insult the president’s policies rather than come up with a nasty nickname.