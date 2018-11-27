POLITICS
11/27/2018 11:57 pm ET

Trump's 'Very High Levels Of Intelligence' Draw Some Doubt On Twitter

The president also claimed in an interview with The Washington Post that America's air and water are "now at a record clean."
headshot
By David Barden

President Donald Trump claimed in an interview Tuesday with The Washington Post that his “very high levels of intelligence” have led him to not believe in climate change

Trump, who also rejected the findings of his own administration’s report Friday on climate change, attempted to justify his position by adding that America’s air and water were “now at a record clean.”

“As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it ― not nearly like it is,” the president said. 

Since Trump’s comments were published, Twitter users have questioned whether a man who gazed at the solar eclipse without protective lenses could claim to have “very high levels of intelligence.”

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Climate Change Intelligence
Trump's 'Very High Levels Of Intelligence' Draw Some Doubt On Twitter
CONVERSATIONS