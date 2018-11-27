Trump's 'Very High Levels Of Intelligence' Draw Some Doubt On Twitter

Trump, who also rejected the findings of his own administration’s report Friday on climate change, attempted to justify his position by adding that America’s air and water were “now at a record clean.”

“As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it ― not nearly like it is,” the president said.

Since Trump’s comments were published, Twitter users have questioned whether a man who gazed at the solar eclipse without protective lenses could claim to have “very high levels of intelligence.”

"very high levels of intelligence"

*stares directly into eclipse* pic.twitter.com/k8xWheDf6H — BC (@bcampbell23) November 28, 2018

He makes George Bush sound like a goddamn genius — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 27, 2018

Here’s the Venn diagram of people who DO NOT believe in manmade #climatechange , DO believe Trump is intelligent, and are wrong on both counts. pic.twitter.com/u9oNiudR24 — Sheridan Brown (@sheridantbrown) November 28, 2018