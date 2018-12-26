POLITICS
12/26/2018 03:50 pm ET

Twitter Users Suspect Trump Didn't Visit Iraq Troops Out Of Generosity Of His Heart

One person wondered if the White House locks could be changed while the president was out of town.
headshot
By David Moye

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump may be with the troops in Iraq on Wednesday, but some Twitter users are skeptical he made the trip for the right reasons.

Part of the problem is that Trump spent nearly two years in office without visiting a combat zone ― something his predecessors did as a matter of course.

And, of course, he just forced a partial government shutdown in an attempt to fund his border wall. He also questioned a 7-year-old’s belief in Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

No wonder some Twitter users suspected that “doing the right thing for the troops” was far down on Trump’s list of reasons to make the trip to Iraq.

Others suspected ulterior motives behind the visit.

Some imagined how Trump interacted with the troops.

Others had questions about Melania.

At least one person saw a potentially positive outcome.

headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
