Irish Government Says Trump's Ireland Visit Has Been Canceled

A planned November trip to Ireland that President Donald Trump was scheduled to take has been canceled, an Irish government official told HuffPost on Tuesday, but the White House said it’s still a possibility.

“I can confirm that the proposed visit of the US President is postponed,” wrote Laura Durkan, a press officer with the Irish prime minister’s office. “The US side has cited scheduling reasons.”

But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that no final decision had been made.

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced,” she said. “We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed, we will let you know.”

The visit to Ireland, announced by the White House in early September, was scheduled to be combined with Trump’s trip to Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I.

Several Irish political parties vowed to protest Trump’s visit by staging massive demonstrations similar to the fierce display from tens of thousands of people in the United Kingdom that greeted him in July.

London’s emphatic response to Donald Trump.



All culminating in a rally in Trafalgar Square tonight expected to draw tens of thousands of people



Perhaps some of the biggest protests since those against the Iraq war in 2003 pic.twitter.com/3oBLOJ5cKs — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) July 13, 2018

“Donald Trump’s administration champions policies that are destroying our planet, destabilising international order, and reaching new political depths by appealing to racism, misogyny, xenophobia and hatred,” Irish Green Party leader Eamon Ryan wrote in a statement urging people to reject Trump’s visit. “These policies do not reflect the Irish people’s values ― we need to show him and the world that this is not normal.”