Trump's Islamophobic Retweets Widely Condemned By Religious Leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to retweet the messages of a far-right and virulently anti-Muslim British activist has provoked condemnation from religious leaders on both sides of the pond.

Muslim organizations and interfaith allies spoke out on Wednesday against Trump’s role in amplifying three videos shared by Britain First’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen. The critics said the president’s retweets gave her a much bigger platform on which to spread anti-Muslim hate.

Britain First is a fringe political party in the U.K. known for spreading hoaxes about Islam online. Although it claims to be defending Britain’s Christian heritage and promoting Christian values, the anti-immigrant group has been thoroughly denounced by every major Christian denomination in the U.K.

Tony Margiocchi/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Jayda Fransen (center) joins a Britain First protest march on June 27, 2015, in Luton, England.

On Wednesday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, called on Trump to “remove his Britain First retweets and make clear his opposition to racism and hatred.”

“It is deeply disturbing that the President of the United States has chosen to amplify the voice of far-right extremists,” Welby wrote on Facebook. “Britain First seeks to divide communities and intimidate minorities, especially our Muslim friends and neighbours. Britain First does not share our values of tolerance and solidarity. God calls us as Christians to love our neighbour and seek the flourishing of all in our communities, societies and nations.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews, one of the country’s leading Jewish advocacy groups, echoed Welby’s call for Trump to delete his retweets.

Vice President @marievanderzyl expresses "grave concern" about @realDonaldTrump's repeated retweets of anti-Muslim videos from the deputy leader of Britain First. pic.twitter.com/g5hS3LLRm4 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) November 29, 2017

And the Muslim Council of Britain said that Trump’s retweets were the “clearest endorsement yet from the US President of the far-right and their vile anti-Muslim propaganda.”

“We cannot give such bigotry a free pass,” the council’s statement read.

The three videos that Trump retweeted purport to show Muslims committing violent and anti-Christian acts. Fransen’s tweet claimed that one of the videos depicted a Muslim migrant beating up a Dutch boy on crutches. The Dutch Embassy in Washington, D.C., discredited that claim, confirming in a tweet that the attacker was born and raised in the Netherlands. The two other videos appear to be from Syria and Egypt in 2013 and show the actions of violent political extremists.

The videos are part of Britain First’s long-running campaign to stoke fears about Muslims and conflate the ideology of extremists with the way that the vast majority of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims practice their faith. Fransen herself was convicted in 2016 of religiously aggravated harassment against a Muslim woman.

Muslim and interfaith allies in the U.S. have also criticized the retweets, warning they could encourage those who seek to harm Muslim Americans.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement arguing that Trump’s retweets are just another example of how he continually provides “his millions of followers a gateway into the world of extremism, hatred and anti-Semitism.” Jonathan Greenblatt‏, CEO of the Jewish advocacy organization, said this kind of anti-Muslim propaganda will “embolden bigots in the US and abroad.”

(2/2) We have seen a clear line from advocating intolerant ideas to pushing out prejudiced memes to introducing anti-immigrant & anti-Muslim policies like #TravelBan. We stand with the Muslim community and with all those condemning this shameful message. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 29, 2017

Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor at large of America magazine, compared the president’s tweets to tactics used by the Nazis to increase division and foment hatred against Jews.

It is disgraceful that @realDonaldTrump is retweeting images of Muslims committing violent acts and desecrating Christian statues. You could just as easily find videos of Christians doing terrible things. It is a naked attempt to make Muslims into the "other," which is... — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) November 29, 2017

Other interfaith allies in the U.S. also chimed in on Twitter.

When the president's Twitter feed looks like the front page of @BreitbartNews or the Daily Stormer, we are morally bound to stand between his hatred and its target. — Serene Jones (@SereneJones) November 29, 2017

Disgusting. We are in solidarity with our Muslim partners, allies, friends, and communities! #EndHate https://t.co/ekrWOnuQIo — NCJW (@NCJW) November 29, 2017

Using the bully pulpit of the presidency to fan the flames of xenophobia and other forms of hate is disgraceful. — Rabbi Jonah Pesner (@JonahPesner) November 29, 2017

Anti-Muslim propaganda has no place in American politics, much less coming from the White House. @POTUS shouldn’t be legitimizing incendiary videos, from dubious sources, aimed at inciting against any religious group. — AJC (@AJCGlobal) November 29, 2017

Anti-Muslim retweets by @realDonaldTrump this morning are unacceptable and the latest in a long string of attacks against minority communities including refugees and immigrants. Remember: we are #GreaterAs1. — CWS (@CWS_global) November 29, 2017

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Trump’s actions put “the lives and safety of American Muslim children and families at risk.”

“Hate speech leads to hate crimes. When hate speech and conspiracy theories against American minorities go unchallenged, they foster an atmosphere that causes hate crimes,” Awad warned.

Trump wasn’t living up to his promise to be a president for all Americans, said Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council.