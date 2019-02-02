POLITICS

Donald Jr. Says GOP Would Never Get Away With A Northam Scandal; Twitter Lets Him Have It

Responses remind him of his dad's birther conspiracy, "s**thole countries" dig at black nations — and Rep. Steve King.
Donald Trump Jr. on the hunt in 2017 with white supremacist defender Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
An outraged Donald Trump Jr. insisted on Twitter Saturday that the GOP would never be allowed to get away with the kind of racist scandal engulfing Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Then Twitter followers reminded him that his dad called black nations “shithole countries,” hailed Charlottesville protesters, including neo Nazis, as “very fine people,” and long pushed the “birther” lie that the nation’s only black president was born in Africa. Meanwhile, white nationalist GOP Iowa Rep. Steve King is serving his 16th year in Congress. (One Twitter response included a photo of President Donald Trump’s oldest son happily posing with King.)

Leading Democrats have issued a crescendo of calls for Northam’s resignation following news that his medical school yearbook page included a photo of a man in black face posing with another in Ku Klux Klan garb. Northam initially apologized for the photo, but now insists neither figure, whose faces are hidden, was him. He did, however, confess that he once appeared in black face as Michael Jackson at a Halloween costume party.

The startling explanation only triggered more demands for his resignation. 

Trump Jr. responded that any Republican trying to “pull off this crap” would “never be heard from again.” 

Twitter followers begged to differ.

