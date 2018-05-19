Trump Knew A 'Scary' Amount About The Appearance Of Bill Gates' Daughter

A man who boasted about sexually assaulting women knew a “scary” amount about the appearance of Bill Gates’ daughter, the tech billionaire said.

President Donald Trump, who once claimed he could grab women “by the pussy,” put the former Microsoft CEO in an uncomfortable position when the two met after the 2016 presidential election.

Trump began to talk about Gates’ daughter, 22-year-old Jennifer Gates, the father explained to his staff during an event at the Gates Foundation, according to a video obtained by MSNBC.

“He knew my daughter Jennifer because Trump has this horse show thing down in Florida,” Gates said. “So he went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice.”

Then things got weird.

“And then about 20 minutes later he flew in in a helicopter to the same place,” Gates added. “So he clearly had been driven away but he wanted to make a grand entrance in a helicopter.”

Trump brought up Jennifer to Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, and apparently made a point of discussing her physical appearance.

“When I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” Gates said. “Melinda didn’t like that too well.”