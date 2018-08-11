Trump Calls Omarosa 'A Lowlife' After N-Word Claim Surfaces

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at former “Apprentice” contestant and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman after reports circulated on Friday that her forthcoming book Unhinged portrayed him as a racist.
“She’s a lowlife,” he told reporters when asked about Newman, who left the White House last year.
The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of the book, said Newman writes in her book that Trump used “the N-word” while taping “The Apprentice” and that he was caught on camera. Trump starred on the reality-TV show for years.
Newman also reportedly wrote she heard Trump use other racial epithets to refer to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, who is half-Filipino.
“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”
Newman was once a vocal supporter of the president but has been fiercely critical of him in the months since she left the White House. The White House in December announced that Newman had resigned and would be leaving her position in January. But reports immediately surfaced that the former reality-TV star was fired for abusing her position and had to be physically removed from the premises.
She has since referred to the administration as a “plantation,” claimed she was ostracized for being black, and vowed she would never again vote for Trump.
Elsewhere in her book, she claims the president suffers from “mental decline” and alleges she once saw Trump chew up a piece of paper after a meeting with his then-lawyer Michael Cohen. She also claims she refused hush money from Trump’s campaign to stay silent after she left the White House, according to The Washington Post.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Unhinged as “riddled with lies and false accusations.”
“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks,” she said.