POLITICS
07/24/2018 07:52 am ET

Trump Legal Team Reportedly Inches Closer To Mueller Interview

Rudy Giuliani reportedly says a Trump interview with special counsel Robert Mueller is "still on the table."
headshot
By Willa Frej
President Donald Trump is negotiating terms for an interview with special counsel Robert Muller, according to his lawyer, Rud
Mike Segar / Reuters
President Donald Trump is negotiating terms for an interview with special counsel Robert Muller, according to his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

President Donald Trump’s legal team submitted a counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller with specific demands for an interview with the president himself, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rudy Giuliani, who leads Trump’s legal team, told the newspaper on Monday that an interview is “still on the table.” Trump would answer questions on Russian collusion in the 2016 U.S. election, but not on obstruction of justice, Giuliani said. Mueller’s team has yet to respond to the offer, Giuliani told Bloomberg News

Giuliani said earlier this month that Trump would answer “narrow” questions from Mueller during an interview as long as the investigation was nearing its end, although the timing for such an interview remains unclear. 

Trump has repeatedly said his campaign did not collude with Moscow, and calls the probe a “witch hunt.” He has offered to speak with Mueller to make that clear. 

The special counsel and Trump’s lawyers have been negotiating terms for an interview for months. Mueller’s team reportedly has presented Trump’s representatives with a list of questions they hope to ask the president, and Mueller has warned the lawyers he has the power to subpoena Trump if negotiations fail.

The investigation has so far resulted in the indictment of 12 Russian nationals on charges of hacking the Democratic National Committee server during the 2016 election.

RELATED...

headshot
Willa Frej
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Russia Robert Mueller Rudy Giuliani Special Counsel
Trump Legal Team Reportedly Inches Closer To Mueller Interview
CONVERSATIONS