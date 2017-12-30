Trump Lies and Videotape

What a year it has been
We elected a President that is all about spin
In tweets he rants, exaggerates and lies
And attacks the media and hope that they die
Voter fraud he claimed was how Hillary’s votes were won
And on Inauguration Day the biggest crowd ever and out came the sun
He sent Sean Spicer out to lie about it all
And said just wait there will be a wall
His Trump properties benefit from his being the Prez
And his sons would run the businesses, at least that’s what he says
But come Richard Painter,O’Donnell and all the ethical czars
Ethical conflicts are the foundation of this reality star
He said Obama wiretapped him while he campaigned
Another falsehood he would claim
He fired Comey to get rid of this “Russia thing” in May
Which led to Robert Mueller – now what would he say?
Refusing to believe that Russia interfered in our election
Congress tied Trump’s hands with tighter sanctions
He told Police “Please don’t be too nice” back in July
Endorsing them banging heads of those arrested and making us cry
He bragged and bragged about Obamacare’s repeal and replace
But McCain’s gave a thumbs-down without any haste
And Charlottesville was the worst moment of all
When he blamed “both sides” – boy did he look small
But then he name-calls with North Korea calling Kim Jong Un “Rocket man”
With claims to destroy North Korea and that he can
With Corker warning of WWIII
Republicans are worried and starting to flee
His rudeness to a pregnant war widow was a horrible act
While Kellyanne Conway defended the Pres with “alternate facts”
On Holocaust Memorial Day he failed to mention Jews
And lied that the travel ban only affected 109- not true
He calls Russia “fake news while Sessions was recused
And fired dozens of U.S. attorneys and Preet Bahara without a clue
And Trump terrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka was quite the scoop
To learn he is a sworn member of a Nazi group
He took away funds for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity
And appeared on TV often only with Sean Hannity
Trump has his Dukakis moment in an 18-wheeler as it was clear health care would not win
And found liable for defrauding students and had to pay 25 million
The nuclear option got Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
And Spicer gave a weird Hitler retort
Obama security logs were given the heave-ho
And funding for national parks – say it ain’t so
His accusers of sexual harassment are fake he claims
And the Access Hollywood Tape is not him – is he sane?
But it is the Press he calls fake and liars that we must thank this year
For without them we would believe all that we hear
A cornerstone of our democracy is the Press
And thanks to them, we unravel this mess
So here’s to 2018 and a year of tweets, spin and news
What will happen with Mueller? We all have no clue
But stay tuned, dear America and don’t turn away For tomorrow more news is on it’s way