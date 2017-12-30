Trump Lies and Videotape

What a year it has been

We elected a President that is all about spin

In tweets he rants, exaggerates and lies

And attacks the media and hope that they die

Voter fraud he claimed was how Hillary’s votes were won

And on Inauguration Day the biggest crowd ever and out came the sun

He sent Sean Spicer out to lie about it all

And said just wait there will be a wall

His Trump properties benefit from his being the Prez

And his sons would run the businesses, at least that’s what he says

But come Richard Painter,O’Donnell and all the ethical czars

Ethical conflicts are the foundation of this reality star

He said Obama wiretapped him while he campaigned

Another falsehood he would claim

He fired Comey to get rid of this “Russia thing” in May

Which led to Robert Mueller – now what would he say?

Refusing to believe that Russia interfered in our election

Congress tied Trump’s hands with tighter sanctions

He told Police “Please don’t be too nice” back in July

Endorsing them banging heads of those arrested and making us cry

He bragged and bragged about Obamacare’s repeal and replace

But McCain’s gave a thumbs-down without any haste

And Charlottesville was the worst moment of all

When he blamed “both sides” – boy did he look small

But then he name-calls with North Korea calling Kim Jong Un “Rocket man”

With claims to destroy North Korea and that he can

With Corker warning of WWIII

Republicans are worried and starting to flee

His rudeness to a pregnant war widow was a horrible act

While Kellyanne Conway defended the Pres with “alternate facts”

On Holocaust Memorial Day he failed to mention Jews

And lied that the travel ban only affected 109- not true

He calls Russia “fake news while Sessions was recused

And fired dozens of U.S. attorneys and Preet Bahara without a clue

And Trump terrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka was quite the scoop

To learn he is a sworn member of a Nazi group

He took away funds for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity

And appeared on TV often only with Sean Hannity

Trump has his Dukakis moment in an 18-wheeler as it was clear health care would not win

And found liable for defrauding students and had to pay 25 million

The nuclear option got Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

And Spicer gave a weird Hitler retort

Obama security logs were given the heave-ho

And funding for national parks – say it ain’t so

His accusers of sexual harassment are fake he claims

And the Access Hollywood Tape is not him – is he sane?

But it is the Press he calls fake and liars that we must thank this year

For without them we would believe all that we hear

A cornerstone of our democracy is the Press

And thanks to them, we unravel this mess

So here’s to 2018 and a year of tweets, spin and news

What will happen with Mueller? We all have no clue